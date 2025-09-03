Lt. Gov. Luke proclaims September as Digital Aloha Month in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke has proclaimed September 2025 as Digital Aloha Month.

This month-long initiative aims to inform and inspire safe online behavior and digital well-being for students, educators, parents and communities across the islands, according to a news release from Luke’s office.

The campaign advances Connect Kākou’s digital know-how pillar, which emphasizes digital literacy, online safety, and mindful technology use. The statewide broadband initiative’s other two pillars are infrastructure, focused on expanding high-speed connections to every community, and devices, which ensure access to the laptops, phones, tablets, and other tools needed to get online.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Together, we can create a digital environment that reflects our values – safe, inclusive and uplifting,” said Luke. “I encourage students, families, businesses, and community groups to join us in practicing Digital Aloha: treating others online with the same care and kindness we show in person.”

Digital Aloha Month is in partnership with the Hawai‘i State Student Council, the state Department of Education, the Hawai‘i State Youth Commission and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division.

It encourages internet users of all ages to practice empathy, protect their mental health and take kuleana (responsibility) for their digital actions by following five principles of digital aloha: Act with aloha; Listen to yourself; Own your impact; Help when you see harm; All of us together.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“As students, we spend so much of our time online for school, social media, or just chatting with friends. We all have the power to make the internet a safer, kinder place and Digital Aloha Month reminds us that it starts with small choices every day,” said Hawai‘i State Youth Commission chairperson Jeremiah Jacinto.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Keli Acquaro, administrator for the State Department of Health’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division, said digital spaces are now part of everyday life for the youth, and “what happens online can have a real and lasting impact on their mental health and emotional well-being.”

Acquaro said her department recognizes the urgency of creating supportive environments—both on and offline—where youth feel safe, seen, and connected.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Digital Aloha Month encourages our youth to prioritize mental health by fostering a respectful and safe online community,” she added.

Throughout September, Connect Kākou will make available a suite of anti-cyberbullying resources, including printable materials for classrooms and social media assets—along with a link to the state Department of Education’s Speak Now app, a confidential tool for reporting bullying incidents.

“Being online offers incredible opportunities for students to connect and create, but it also comes with challenges and responsibilities,” said Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “Digital Aloha Month is about making sure our students know how to navigate these digital spaces with integrity and aloha, and to look out for one another both online and offline.”

Information and resources for Digital Aloha Month will be available at connectkakou.org throughout September.