Fiber Arts & Hula O Nā Keiki: Outrigger Kāʻanapali celebrates Hawaiian heritage

Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort invites guests and the community to immerse themselves in two deeply rooted cultural experiences this fall: the Kauluhiwaolele Maui Fiber Arts Conference (Sept. 11-13, 2025) and Hula O Nā Keiki, the coveted children’s hula competition (Oct. 10-11, 2025). These signature events honor the artistry, history and traditions of Hawaiʻi, offering hands-on learning, captivating performances and opportunities to connect with cultural practitioners.

Kauluhiwaolele Maui Fiber Arts Conference | Sept. 11-13, 2025

Dedicated to the revitalization, celebration, and transmission of Native Hawaiian fiber art traditions, this three-day gathering brings together esteemed kumu (teachers) and practitioners to honor the ‘ike (knowledge), moʻokūʻauhau (lineage) and hana noʻeau (artistic excellence) of Hawaiian culture.

Participants of all generations and skill levels are welcome to explore hands-on workshops in lauhala weaving, ʻieʻie basketry, coconut weaving, kapa making and featherwork. The Kauluhiwaolele Maui Fiber Arts Conference fosters a space of cultural continuity, innovation and connection. Registration opens Aug. 16 through Sept. 1, 2025, at outrigger.com.

Hula O Nā Keiki | Oct. 10-11, 2025

Held annually at Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, Hula O Nā Keiki is a cherished children’s hula competition honoring Hawaiian language, music and dance. With participants ranging from 6 to 17, this two-day event showcases the next generation of hula talent and the perpetuation of the art as they compete in both hula kahiko (traditional) and hula ʻauana (modern) styles.

Beyond competition, the event nurtures a deeper understanding of Hawaiian values, mele (song) composition and identity through workshops and cultural exchange. Guests are encouraged to shop local at the Hawaiian Arts Market, complete with Hawaiian clothing designers, arts and hands-on workshops.

Event Schedule

Oct. 10 | 4 p.m.: Hula Kahiko Competition

Oct. 11 | 4 p.m.: Hula ʻAuana Competition & Awards Ceremony

Tickets are on sale now, HERE

Enjoy a stay fit for the entire family for this special fall series and experience the heartbeat of Hawaiʻi through hula, mele and arts.