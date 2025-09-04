Maui News
ʻĪao Intermediate School on Maui closed today, Sept. 4, 2025 due to water outage
A
A
A
ʻĪao Intermediate School will be closed today, Thursday, Sept. 4, due to an unexpected water outage affecting the campus. All after-school programs are also canceled. The campus is without water. The school is working with the county and facilities crews to restore service. Updates will be provided as soon as possible.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments