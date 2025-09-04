Kula Hospital Hoʻolauleʻa celebrates 115 years of service on Sept. 7

Kula Hospital aerial photo. PC: Courtesy

Kula Hospital invites the community to join its 115th Anniversary Hoʻolauleʻa Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kula Hospital. This free, family-friendly event will honor the hospital’s rich history of serving Maui’s residents and the Upcountry community since 1910.

Kula Hospital Construction in 1935 (courtesy of Kula Hospital Auxiliary)

The Ho‘olaule‘a will feature over 25 local vendors, food trucks, and activity booths offering a wide range of items, including custom-made sweet treats, jewelry, handcrafted bags, laser-engraved gifts, and locally made fishing lures, as well as Hawaiian chili pepper water and handmade crafts created by Kula Hospital residents. Guests can also enjoy plate lunches, shaved ice, and other local food favorites.

Live Entertainment Lineup

10-11:30 a.m.: Uluwehi Guerrero and Halau

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Louis Kanoa Kukaua

1-2 p.m.: Nevah Too Late

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to food, crafts, and entertainment, families will have the opportunity to participate in free health and safety education activities, including:

Stop the Bleed technique training for emergencies

Free keiki bike helmets and helmet fittings

Health and wellness information booths for all ages

Free parking and shuttle service will be available at Keokea Marketplace, located just past Grandma’s Coffee House on the corner of Kula Highway and Ka‘amana Street.

“We are honored to celebrate 115 years of caring for our Upcountry community,” said Penny Koval, Maui Health Administrator for Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital. “The Ho‘olaule‘a is our way of thanking Maui for its ongoing support, with food, fun, music, and health education for the whole family.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit www.mauihealth.org/kula.