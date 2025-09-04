Maui News

Portions of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Keawe Street to close overnight for safety repair work

September 4, 2025, 9:45 AM HST
Honoapiʻilani Highway sign. PC: Wendy Osher

Motorists are advised that the right turn lane on Keawe Street onto Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) at Lahaina Gateway will be closed temporarily on Thursday night, Sept. 4.

The closure will begin at 8 p.m. and may last until 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 5, although work is expected to end sooner. Right turns will be allowed from the through lane with assistance from flaggers.

Crews will be replacing delineators at the intersection, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

Also, from 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, to 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 5, there will be roving lane closures in either direction on Honoapi‘ilani Highway fronting the Fairway Shops in Kāʻanapali. Crews will be replacing roadway reflectors on the highway. At least one lane of traffic in both directions will be maintained.

Motorists are asked to follow all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

Comments

