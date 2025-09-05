Mayor Richard Bissen out of state until Sept. 12, 2025

Mayor Richard Bissen. PC: County of Maui / Mia Aʻi photo

Mayor Richard Bissen is traveling out of state until next Friday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2025. He leaves for the mainland this morning, Sept. 5, 2025.

During his absence, County Managing Director Josiah Nishita will serve as acting mayor in accordance with the County Charter.

Mayor Bissen is traveling to attend next week’s After the Fire USA 2025 Wildfire Leadership Summit in California. Meanwhile, he is monitoring Hurricane Kiko as it moves into the Central Pacific Basin on Friday and will shorten out-of-state travel if weather emergencies are forecast.

For information on the County of Maui Office of the Mayor, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/65/Office-of-the-Mayor.