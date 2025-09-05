Taking action now to prepare for hurricanes and tropical storms

2 Weeks Ready preparedness kit: Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

Even when a hurricane remains offshore, it serves as a powerful reminder of how these unpredictable storms can bring intense weather changes to land.

As Hurricane Kiko approaches the Hawaiian Islands, residents can take a few simple steps to stay safe and prepared for the damaging effects of severe storms.

Mobile Tech as a Safety Guide

Beyond stocking up on essentials like batteries, flashlights, and bottled water, consider your smartphone and other electronic devices as vital tools in your hurricane prep kit. Fully charge all devices in advance and have backup power banks on hand for use after the storm.

State Farm reports that technology can also simplify hurricane insurance prep—use your phone to create a home inventory with photos, videos, or dedicated apps, which may be invaluable if you need to file a claim.

Prepare your home and vehicle for heavy rain, flooding, thunderstorms, and wind:

Vehicle Prep Tips:

Garage or store vehicles. If you don’t have a garage, move them to area offering most protection from flying debris.

Remove all externally mounted electronics on vehicles that might be damaged.

Place garbage cans, patio furniture, grills and other potentially wind-borne objects inside your home or garage to reduce flying debris from damaging your vehicle.

Sudden flash-flood storms can quickly limit visibility on roadways. If you must travel, bring extra water, snacks, and let someone know your route.

Home Prep Tips:

Protect your property. Move all large objects inside the house or garage. Board up windows as appropriate.

Have an evacuation plan and determine if you will ride out the storm in your home (if local authorities permit you to stay) or establish a safe place inland and plan an escape route. Tell relatives where you will be since communication during and after a natural disaster can be disrupted due to infrastructure damage.

Bring out or prepare the storm emergency kit. Make sure you have plenty of water, food, first aid supplies, clothing, blankets, and important documents such as printed insurance policies. Store your kit in airtight plastic bags or a plastic storage container with a lid.

Fill containers, buckets or tubs so that you can flush your toilets and wash your hands in the event you are allowed to stay home and your water supply is cut off.

Store extra water, cooling towels or battery-powered fans in your living space and know the locations of nearby community cooling centers.

Prepare an emergency kit for your pet with essentials like food, can opener, leash, medical records with proof of vaccinations, toys, treats, a pet first aid kit, and a litter box or waste bags.

Maui Resources:

Additional Resources provided by State Farm: