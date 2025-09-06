Imua Family Services and YouthLine collaborate on youth mental health and suicide prevention in Maui County

Imua Family Services (pictured here) and Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center introduce Youthline – a free peer-to-peer help, support, and crisis line for youth up to age 24.

Youthline and Imua Family Services, alongside its partner agency Pāʻia Youth & Cutural Center, have joined forces in a partnership aimed at enhancing the mental well-being of youth in Maui County. Organization leaders say this collaboration is a vital step towards supporting and engaging young individuals through innovative initiatives and access to crucial mental health resources.

Recent statistics reveal a concerning trend in youth crisis, anxiety, stress, and suicide contemplation, with suicide attempt rates among youth in Hawaiʻi surpassing the national average and showing a steady increase. Many young individuals find it challenging to seek help and support when needed, highlighting the urgent need for intervention and prevention strategies.

Imua Family Services and Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center (pictured here) introduce Youthline – a free peer-to-peer help, support, and crisis line for youth up to age 24.

YouthLine, a service of Lines for Life, is committed to addressing this pressing issue through a series of key initiatives, including:

Connecting youth-serving providers

Providing crisis training for youth and youth caretakers

Raising awareness about youth mental wellness support

‎Normalizing help-seeking behaviors

Promoting YouthLine as a vital resource in the continuum of care for youth in crisis

Implementing upstream prevention strategies through skill-building programs

Engaging youth voices in discussions around mental health challenges

YouthLine operates a peer-to-peer help, support, and crisis line catering to youth aged 10-24, offering assistance via phone, text, chat, and email. Trained teen and young adult volunteers are available daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hawai’i Time, providing a safe space for youth to express their concerns and seek guidance. Dwight Holton, CEO of Lines for Life (YouthLine) is excited about the Maui collaborations which will allow the YouthLine to move forward with more local support and assistance.

The inaugural Hawaii YouthLine Volunteer Training is scheduled for this fall, offering young people in Maui valuable opportunities to participate in this impactful initiative. Prospective volunteers aged 15-24 are encouraged to attend orientation sessions on Sept. 21 or 24 at the Imua Family Services Early Childhood Development Center in Kahului.

Imua Family Services, a pillar of support for Maui’s children and youth since 1947, remains dedicated to adapting its programs and services to meet the evolving needs of the community. CEO Dean Wong emphasizes the significance of partnering with YouthLine, a leading youth suicide prevention and crisis line, to provide essential peer support and engagement for young individuals in Hawaii and across the United States.

For more information on YouthLine and volunteer opportunities, please contact:

Phone: 877-968-8491

Text: ‘teen2teen’ to 839863

Email: teen2teen@linesforlife.org

This project is supported by Maui United Way. Join them, YouthLine, Imua Family Services and Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center in their mission to create positive change and strengthen youth mental health and wellbeing in Maui County.