Maui Surf Forecast for September 07, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:29 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 01:56 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:53 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise late Sunday through early next week as swell energy from Tropical Cyclone Kiko arrives. Advisory level surf is possible as early as Monday, peaking at or near low end High Surf Warning levels Monday night into Tuesday.

A moderate long period south-southwest swell will peak on Sunday with surf above the summer average. As this swell declines Monday, another reinforcing swell out of the south-southwest is expected Tuesday. This should help maintain surf near or slightly above the summer average throughout the first half of next week. Multiple small pules of northwest swell energy will generate small surf along north facing beaches through next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.