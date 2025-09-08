MEDB honors students and educators at Ke Alahele Education Fund event

Baldwin High School seniors Aileen Kim and Jeremiah Jacinto celebrate winning the 2025 Daniel K. Inouye Innovation Award at MEDB’s Ke Alahele Education Fund event. The duo received $5,000 for their AI chatbot project “Kūlia Scholarships Connect,” designed to simplify scholarship searches for Hawai’i students. PC: Maui Economic Development Board

Hundreds of supporters gathered at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, for Maui Economic Development Board’s Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction. Proceeds from the event will go towards MEDB’s STEM programs, providing opportunities for students from kindergarten to careers to build the skills, confidence, and creativity needed to succeed in Hawaiʻi’s future economy.

“We were honored to come together and celebrate the incredible talent and innovation of our students,” said Leslie Wilkins, MEDB President & CEO. “Their achievements remind us that investing in STEM is an investment in leadership, opportunity, and the long-term prosperity of our community.”

Hawai’i News Now anchor Stephanie Lum co-hosts MEDB’s interactive signature game during the Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction. PC: Maui Economic Development Board

The evening featured Hawai‘i News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen hosting MEDB’s interactive signature game.. Students from across Maui County shared how STEMworks® programs have shaped their education and career goals. Guests also joined in a live auction and Raise the Paddle segment, which helped generate additional funding to expand STEM opportunities for our islands’ keiki.

Maui High School Physics teacher Michael Siopes receives the Czechowicz Award during MEDB’s Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction on August 23, 2025. He was honored with a $5,000 cash award for his decades of dedication to science education. PC: Maui Economic Development Board

The Czechowicz Award was presented to Maui High School Physics teacher Michael Siopes for his decades of dedication to science education and for embodying the values of lifelong learning and ʻohana with his students and colleagues. He received a $5,000 cash award in recognition of his outstanding service.

The Daniel K. Inouye Innovation Award recognizes students for community service-focused STEM projects. The 2025 winners were Baldwin High School seniors Aileen Kim and Jeremiah Jacinto for their project “Kūlia Scholarships Connect,” an AI chatbot designed to simplify and personalize scholarship searches for Hawai‘i students. “Our team is driven by a shared passion for equity in education and aims to remove barriers to financial aid through technology that empowers every student to reach their full potential,” they explained. The team received $5,000, with each student awarded $2,500.

Maui High School students took both Honorable Mention prizes, winning a cash award of $1,000 each. MHS student Dominick Philippe Guiwa won for his research project entitled “From Tragedy to Innovation: Lahaina Fire Recovery through Fire Retardant Solutions.” Combining his interest in chemistry and a desire to serve, he demonstrated that the pH levels in native plants are often more fire resistant than invasives. The MHS student team Toby Naumov, Sarah Fehnestock, Ciana Cooper, Sophie Kato, and Joshua Mori were recognized for their low-cost 3D printed innovation “Stop the Bleed Tourniquet Simulator.” They used their computer science and mechanical engineering skills to create an artificial arm to teach critical first-aid skills.

MEDB invites the community to help continue advancing STEM education by contributing to the Ke Alahele Education Fund. To make a donation, please visit pathways@medb.org