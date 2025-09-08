The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announces exclusive Fall Kamaʻāina Promotion

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua pool view. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announced its Fall Kamaʻāina Promotion, inviting Hawai‘i residents to experience the resort’s amenities and natural surroundings at a special rate.

Available through Nov. 14, this exclusive offer starts at $349 per night and includes waived resort fees and complimentary parking for Hawai‘i residents.

Located along Maui’s northwest coastline, the resort offers a blend of Hawaiian heritage, exceptional service, and environmental beauty, according to a resort announcement. Local guests can enjoy award-winning cuisine, lounge by oceanfront pools, venture through scenic trails, and rejuvenate at the resort’s spa.

“We are delighted to extend these offers and events to our local community,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “It’s our way of showing appreciation and aloha to the people of Hawai‘i.”

Exclusive Kamaʻāina Offers:

Special Room Rates : Through November 14, Hawaiʻi residents can enjoy a luxurious stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, starting at $349 per night, with a waived resort fee and complimentary valet parking.

: Through November 14, Hawaiʻi residents can enjoy a luxurious stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, starting at $349 per night, with a waived resort fee and complimentary valet parking. Resort Activities : Immerse in more than 70 resort activities weekly, including complimentary cultural experiences, fitness classes, tennis and pickleball, bike cruisers, and more.

: Immerse in more than 70 resort activities weekly, including complimentary cultural experiences, fitness classes, tennis and pickleball, bike cruisers, and more. The Ritz-Carlton Spa : Choose from a 60-minute Deep Cleansing Organic Facial or Stress Relief Massage for $199 and enjoy complimentary same-day access to the resort’s pool facilities, with the option to bring a guest.

: Choose from a 60-minute Deep Cleansing Organic Facial or Stress Relief Massage for $199 and enjoy complimentary same-day access to the resort’s pool facilities, with the option to bring a guest. Pool : Indulge with 20% off VIP pool cabana rentals and food and beverage service.

: Indulge with 20% off VIP pool cabana rentals and food and beverage service. Dining Discounts : Receive a 20% discount at all restaurants, including Banyan Tree, Alaloa Lounge, and Burger Shack, plus the Tales of the Kapa Moe Lūʻau.

: Receive a 20% discount at all restaurants, including Banyan Tree, Alaloa Lounge, and Burger Shack, plus the Tales of the Kapa Moe Lūʻau. Retail and Activity Discounts: Receive a 10% discount at retail stores and Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program.

Fall event highlights include:

Sport, Spa and Wellness

Pickleball in Paradise with Brooke Revuelta (Sept. 18-20) – Join pro player Brooke Revuelta for an exclusive clinic offering expert instruction for all skill levels. Choose from private, semi-private, or small group lessons to sharpen your skills and elevate your game. Reservations are available at: KapaluaWellness.com

(Sept. 18-20) – Join pro player Brooke Revuelta for an exclusive clinic offering expert instruction for all skill levels. Choose from private, semi-private, or small group lessons to sharpen your skills and elevate your game. Reservations are available at: KapaluaWellness.com The Wellness Collective (Oct. 10-12) – Experience a three-day retreat at The Ritz- Carlton Maui, Kapalua, designed to renew your mind, body, and spirit. In partnership with Maui’s top wellness experts, this immersive journey blends luxury, healing rituals, and soulful practices in paradise. Reservations are available at: KapaluaWellness.com

(Oct. 10-12) – Experience a three-day retreat at The Ritz- Carlton Maui, Kapalua, designed to renew your mind, body, and spirit. In partnership with Maui’s top wellness experts, this immersive journey blends luxury, healing rituals, and soulful practices in paradise. Reservations are available at: KapaluaWellness.com Fall Spa Treatments (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spa) – Fall-themed spa treatments include the Vitamin C Detox Facial, Hawaiian Detox Body Treatment, and Hawaiian Detox Pedicure. Reservations required.

Music, Entertainment, and Shopping

23rd Richard Ho‘opi‘i Ki‘eki‘e Falsetto Contest (Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m.) – Celebrate the legacy of Uncle Richard Ho‘opi‘i with an evening of mele, showcasing amateur falsetto talent and honoring Hawai‘i’s rich musical traditions. Tickets are available at: FestivalsofAloha.com

(Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m.) – Celebrate the legacy of Uncle Richard Ho‘opi‘i with an evening of mele, showcasing amateur falsetto talent and honoring Hawai‘i’s rich musical traditions. Tickets are available at: FestivalsofAloha.com Kapalua Concert Series featuring Delfeayo Marsalis (Oct. 3, 6-9 p.m. at Alaloa Lounge) – Kick off the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival with Grammy Award winner, NEA Jazz Master, and Music Hall of Fame inductee Delfeayo Marsalis, celebrated as one of the world’s finest trombonists. No cover charge. First-come, first-served seating.

(Oct. 3, 6-9 p.m. at Alaloa Lounge) – Kick off the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival with Grammy Award winner, NEA Jazz Master, and Music Hall of Fame inductee Delfeayo Marsalis, celebrated as one of the world’s finest trombonists. No cover charge. First-come, first-served seating. Maui Jazz & Blues Festival (Oct. 20-26) – Join us for a vibrant celebration of world-class music set against the stunning backdrop of Kapalua. Enjoy unforgettable performances by top jazz and blues artists, delicious local cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and the spirit of aloha in an unforgettable setting. Tickets are available at: mauijazzandbluesfestival.com

(Oct. 20-26) – Join us for a vibrant celebration of world-class music set against the stunning backdrop of Kapalua. Enjoy unforgettable performances by top jazz and blues artists, delicious local cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and the spirit of aloha in an unforgettable setting. Tickets are available at: mauijazzandbluesfestival.com Kapalua Concert Series featuring Jason Arcilla (Nov. 7, 6-9 p.m. at Alaloa Lounge) – Known for his remarkable journey on NBC’s The Voice Season 24, Jason Arcilla is a Maui-based musician, singer-songwriter, and producer. Infusing R&B with reggae and island surf rock influences, Arcilla has coined his unique sound as “reggae and blues.” No cover charge. First-come, first-served seating.

(Nov. 7, 6-9 p.m. at Alaloa Lounge) – Known for his remarkable journey on NBC’s The Voice Season 24, Jason Arcilla is a Maui-based musician, singer-songwriter, and producer. Infusing R&B with reggae and island surf rock influences, Arcilla has coined his unique sound as “reggae and blues.” No cover charge. First-come, first-served seating. Tales of the Kapa Moe Lūʻau (Tuesdays and Fridays, 5:30 p.m. at Aloha Garden Pavilion) – Enjoy a feast for all senses and world-class cuisine at this new luxury lūʻau and dinner show, created exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton Maui by kumu hula Pono Murray. Reservations are available at: www.ritzcarltonmauiluau.com

(Tuesdays and Fridays, 5:30 p.m. at Aloha Garden Pavilion) – Enjoy a feast for all senses and world-class cuisine at this new luxury lūʻau and dinner show, created exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton Maui by kumu hula Pono Murray. Reservations are available at: www.ritzcarltonmauiluau.com Aloha Friday Markets (Every Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hawaiian Garden) – Shop and support local Maui artists, crafters, and fashion designers, and take home a unique Maui keepsake and memento.

Culinary Experiences

Kapalua Wine & Chef Series featuring Chris Yang (Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m. at Banyan Tree) – Chef Chris Yang of San Francisco’s acclaimed Piglet & Co. brings bold Asian flavors paired with Jermann Vineyards wines. Reservations available at OpenTable.

(Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m. at Banyan Tree) – Chef Chris Yang of San Francisco’s acclaimed Piglet & Co. brings bold Asian flavors paired with Jermann Vineyards wines. Reservations available at OpenTable. From Field to Feast : A Moroccan Lunch featuring Maui Nui Venison (Oct. 11, 12 p.m.) – As part of The Wellness Collective, join The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s Michelin-starred Chef Joshua Werksman as he presents a Moroccan-inspired lunch featuring Maui Nui Venison. Vegetarian option available. Reservations are available at: KapaluaWellness.com

: A Moroccan Lunch featuring Maui Nui Venison (Oct. 11, 12 p.m.) – As part of The Wellness Collective, join The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s Michelin-starred Chef Joshua Werksman as he presents a Moroccan-inspired lunch featuring Maui Nui Venison. Vegetarian option available. Reservations are available at: KapaluaWellness.com Kapalua Wine & Chef Series featuring Joe Frillman (Oct. 11, 5:30 p.m. at Banyan Tree) – Enjoy seasonal, sustainability-driven cuisine from Chef Joe Frillman of Michelin Green Star-winning Daisies, paired with Whitehall Lane wines. Reservations available at OpenTable.

(Oct. 11, 5:30 p.m. at Banyan Tree) – Enjoy seasonal, sustainability-driven cuisine from Chef Joe Frillman of Michelin Green Star-winning Daisies, paired with Whitehall Lane wines. Reservations available at OpenTable. Kapalua Wine & Chef Series featuring Andrew Yeo (Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m. at Banyan Tree) – Michelin-starred Chef Andrew Yeo showcases refined Cantonese cuisine with wines from Pride Mountain Vineyards. Reservations available at OpenTable.

(Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m. at Banyan Tree) – Michelin-starred Chef Andrew Yeo showcases refined Cantonese cuisine with wines from Pride Mountain Vineyards. Reservations available at OpenTable. Sunday Jazz Brunch (Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ulana Terrace) – Celebrate the finale of the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival with a soulful New Orleans-inspired brunch menu, all while enjoying live performances. Reservations available at OpenTable.

(Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ulana Terrace) – Celebrate the finale of the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival with a soulful New Orleans-inspired brunch menu, all while enjoying live performances. Reservations available at OpenTable. Chef’s Table (Fridays, 5:30 p.m. at Banyan Tree) – An interactive dining experience and tasting menu highlighting local ingredients at an alfresco dinner under the Maui stars. Reservations available at OpenTable.

(Fridays, 5:30 p.m. at Banyan Tree) – An interactive dining experience and tasting menu highlighting local ingredients at an alfresco dinner under the Maui stars. Reservations available at OpenTable. Chef’s Cut of the Month (Nightly, 5-9 p.m. at Banyan Tree) – Savor the chef’s cut of the month—from Ribeye Cap to Picanha—expertly cooked in a Josper charcoal oven for a tender, unforgettable meal.

(Nightly, 5-9 p.m. at Banyan Tree) – Savor the chef’s cut of the month—from Ribeye Cap to Picanha—expertly cooked in a Josper charcoal oven for a tender, unforgettable meal. Specialty Sushi and Live Music (Nightly, 4-9 p.m. at Alaloa Lounge) – Alaloa Lounge features sushi from 4 p.m. and live music from 6 p.m. every night. A sunset ceremony saying farewell to the day takes place nightly at 6 p.m.

Hawaiʻi residents can make room reservations at www.ritzcarlton.com/maui by using rate code Z43. Proof of Hawaiʻi residency is required upon check-in. Availability is limited. For dining and activity reservations, guests can contact the resort’s concierge at 808-665-7089.