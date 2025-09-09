CFS offers suicide prevention resources statewide

Alissa Schneider Berg (Licensed Clinician) & Quentin Rita (Intact Coordinator) Consulting. (Courtesy: Child & Family Service)

Child & Family Service, a nonprofit serving Hawaiʻi families for 126 years, wants the public to know that September is Suicide Prevention Month, and its ‘Ohana Resiliency Center in Ewa Beach, O’ahu, offers suicide prevention services for those in need in-person at its O’ahu location, statewide via telehealth or via satellite offices on neighbor islands Hawai‘i Island, Maui and Kaua‘i.

“Suicide Prevention Month aims to normalize seeking help and remind people that reaching out is a sign of strength,” said Janet Covington, LMFT, LMHC, NCC, clinical supervisor at ‘Ohana Resiliency Center (ORC).

Covington says that veterans are among the most susceptible due to challenges after their service, such as PTSD, survivor’s guilt, financial strain, family problems and stigma associated with seeking help.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With support from the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program, ORC is offering community “gatekeeper” trainings designed to help prevent suicides among veterans and active-duty service members.

To schedule mental health services or suicide prevention gatekeeper trainings, contact: childandfamilyservice.org/programs/ohana-resiliency-center or call (808) 681-1535 or email orc@cfs-hawaii.org.

Another resource veterans can use is the Veterans Crisis Line, which offers free, confidential support 24/7. Veterans, their families and friends can connect with responders by:

Calling 988 and pressing 1

Texting 838255

Chatting online at VeteransCrisisLine.net

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to Child & Family Service, some warning signs to be aware of include:

Neglecting personal welfare and appearance

Withdrawing from family and friends

Giving away prized possessions

Tying up loose ends

Anxiety, agitation, sleeplessness or mood swings

Losing interest in hobbies, work or school

988 is now the three-digit dialing code that routes callers to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (or 988 Lifeline). When people call, text, or chat with the 988 Lifeline, they are connected to trained crisis counselors who are part of the existing 988 Lifeline network, made up of over 200 local crisis centers. These services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the United States.

Resources: