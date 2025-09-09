CFS offers suicide prevention resources statewide
Child & Family Service, a nonprofit serving Hawaiʻi families for 126 years, wants the public to know that September is Suicide Prevention Month, and its ‘Ohana Resiliency Center in Ewa Beach, O’ahu, offers suicide prevention services for those in need in-person at its O’ahu location, statewide via telehealth or via satellite offices on neighbor islands Hawai‘i Island, Maui and Kaua‘i.
“Suicide Prevention Month aims to normalize seeking help and remind people that reaching out is a sign of strength,” said Janet Covington, LMFT, LMHC, NCC, clinical supervisor at ‘Ohana Resiliency Center (ORC).
Covington says that veterans are among the most susceptible due to challenges after their service, such as PTSD, survivor’s guilt, financial strain, family problems and stigma associated with seeking help.
With support from the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program, ORC is offering community “gatekeeper” trainings designed to help prevent suicides among veterans and active-duty service members.
To schedule mental health services or suicide prevention gatekeeper trainings, contact: childandfamilyservice.org/programs/ohana-resiliency-center or call (808) 681-1535 or email orc@cfs-hawaii.org.
Another resource veterans can use is the Veterans Crisis Line, which offers free, confidential support 24/7. Veterans, their families and friends can connect with responders by:
- Calling 988 and pressing 1
- Texting 838255
- Chatting online at VeteransCrisisLine.net
According to Child & Family Service, some warning signs to be aware of include:
- Neglecting personal welfare and appearance
- Withdrawing from family and friends
- Giving away prized possessions
- Tying up loose ends
- Anxiety, agitation, sleeplessness or mood swings
- Losing interest in hobbies, work or school
Resources:
- Hawai‘i CARES 988 is a free and anonymous crisis, mental health and substance use call center. Locally trained and qualified staff provide supportive counseling and screening for urgent or emergent mental health or substance use needs, recommendations for behavioral health assessments, services and crisis interventions. Call or text 988 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit https://hicares.hawaii.gov.
- To learn more about suicide prevention in Hawai‘i and participate in free, anonymous online suicide prevention training, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/emsipsb/injury-prevention/suicide-prevention/.
- Hawai‘i Poison Center provides help for poisoning emergencies. Call 1-800-222-1222. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit https://hipoisoncenter.org.
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Hawai‘i Chapter brings people together from all backgrounds to prevent suicide and bring hope to those affected by suicide. To learn more, visit https://afsp.org/chapter/hawaii.
- Visit Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force website for local resources https://health.hawaii.gov/emsipsb/injury-prevention/suicide-prevention/prevent-suicide-hawaii-task-force/.