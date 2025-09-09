Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 10, 2025

September 9, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
8-12
7-10
5-7
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            east after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:44 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:09 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:00 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The latest buoy observations from Mokapu show the main swell energy focused across the 10-14 second spectral bands this afternoon. This swell will likely peak late this afternoon into the evening across Oahu and peak across Kauai later tonight. Surf heights should drop below warning thresholds by Wednesday morning, but advisory level surf could linger around Kauai through parts of the Wednesday. 


A reinforcing swell out of the south-southwest arrived today and will be on a slow decline Wednesday into Thursday. Surf heights should hold near the summer average through Wednesday then drop below average by Thursday. Another small bump from the south is possible on Friday. Additionally, multiple small pules of northwest to north-northwest swell energy will generate small surf along north facing beaches throughout the week and into the weekend. A short-lived northeast swell is possible for select exposures as Kiko passes to our north. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments