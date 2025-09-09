Maui Surf Forecast for September 10, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 1-3 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 East Facing 8-12 7-10 5-7 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:44 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:09 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:00 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The latest buoy observations from Mokapu show the main swell energy focused across the 10-14 second spectral bands this afternoon. This swell will likely peak late this afternoon into the evening across Oahu and peak across Kauai later tonight. Surf heights should drop below warning thresholds by Wednesday morning, but advisory level surf could linger around Kauai through parts of the Wednesday.

A reinforcing swell out of the south-southwest arrived today and will be on a slow decline Wednesday into Thursday. Surf heights should hold near the summer average through Wednesday then drop below average by Thursday. Another small bump from the south is possible on Friday. Additionally, multiple small pules of northwest to north-northwest swell energy will generate small surf along north facing beaches throughout the week and into the weekend. A short-lived northeast swell is possible for select exposures as Kiko passes to our north.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.