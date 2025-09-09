Results: Scholarship golf tournament raises funds for students with Maui ties pursuing law degrees
Three top teams were announced as winners at the Arthur T. Ueoka Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament held Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course.
The tournament honors the memory of former Judge and Prosecutor Arthur T. Ueoka, with all proceeds supporting scholarships for individuals with Maui ties who are pursuing a law degree.
Now in its 29th year, the tournament continues to make a significant impact by helping local students achieve their dreams of a legal education.
Winning first place was a team made up of Kane Coyle, Donovan Fayd, Kris Baptist and Craig Zane. Fayd, a Senior Account Executive with Maui Now (Pacific Media Group’s digital division) said hole 18 was really special, as he won the longest drive contest (290 yards) and scored an albatross (three strokes under par on a single hole) with his second shot going in from 235 yards.
Top teams included:
- First Place Team (Maui Now): Kane Coyle, Donovan Fayd, Kris Baptist and Craig Zane
- Second Place Team: Paul Horikawa, Douglas Samshima, Jonathan Sameshima and Christian Olles
- Third Place Team: Gary Robert, Craig Yamasaki, Doug Stacy and Howie Kihune
Sponsors/Donors:
- Gertude Ueoka
- Bishop Street Law Group
- Hudson Law, Wendy Hudson
- Maui Teachers Federal Credit Union
- Wong Leong Cuccia, Attorneys at Law
- Apo, Reck & Kusachi, Attorneys at Law
- Hana Kraker
- Andrew Martin
- Gary Robert
- Goodfellow Bros.
- Maui Now, Pacific Media Group
- Sea Maui
- Pacific Whale Foundation
- Maui Soda & Ice Works, LTD.
- Tiffany’s Maui
- OGG Bagel
- Roger Dunn
- Enterprise
- First Hawaiian Bank
- Mana Foods
- Maui Ocean Center
- Expeditions Maui-Lānaʻi Ferry
- Trilogy
- Café O’Lei
- Maui Nui Golf Club