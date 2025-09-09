Results: Scholarship golf tournament raises funds for students with Maui ties pursuing law degrees

Three top teams were announced as winners at the Arthur T. Ueoka Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament held Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course.

The tournament honors the memory of former Judge and Prosecutor Arthur T. Ueoka, with all proceeds supporting scholarships for individuals with Maui ties who are pursuing a law degree.

Picture from left to right: Kane Coyle, Donovan Fayd, Frank Loyd Jr., MCBA President Will Pannell, MCBA Board of Director, Robert Ueoka (Arthur T. Ueoka’s son), Past President Selina Pannell, Board Director Jill Uehara, Kris Baptist, Craig Zane

Now in its 29th year, the tournament continues to make a significant impact by helping local students achieve their dreams of a legal education.

Winning first place was a team made up of Kane Coyle, Donovan Fayd, Kris Baptist and Craig Zane. Fayd, a Senior Account Executive with Maui Now (Pacific Media Group’s digital division) said hole 18 was really special, as he won the longest drive contest (290 yards) and scored an albatross (three strokes under par on a single hole) with his second shot going in from 235 yards.

Top teams included:

Kane Coyle, Donovan Fayd, Kris Baptist and Craig Zane Second Place Team : Paul Horikawa, Douglas Samshima, Jonathan Sameshima and Christian Olles

: Paul Horikawa, Douglas Samshima, Jonathan Sameshima and Christian Olles Third Place Team: Gary Robert, Craig Yamasaki, Doug Stacy and Howie Kihune

Sponsors/Donors:

Gertude Ueoka

Bishop Street Law Group

Hudson Law, Wendy Hudson

Maui Teachers Federal Credit Union

Wong Leong Cuccia, Attorneys at Law

Apo, Reck & Kusachi, Attorneys at Law

Hana Kraker

Andrew Martin

Gary Robert

Goodfellow Bros.

Maui Now, Pacific Media Group

Sea Maui

Pacific Whale Foundation

Maui Soda & Ice Works, LTD.

Tiffany’s Maui

OGG Bagel

Roger Dunn

Enterprise

First Hawaiian Bank

Mana Foods

Maui Ocean Center

Expeditions Maui-Lānaʻi Ferry

Trilogy

Café O’Lei

Maui Nui Golf Club