Tropical Storm Kiko passing north of the Hawaiian Islands today and Wednesday

Sept. 9, 2025, 5 a.m. full forecast cone. PC: NOAA/NWS/NHC

Kiko was downgraded to a tropical storm, with additional weakening forecast in the next few days. The system will continue to pass north of the islands today and Wednesday, disrupting the trade winds, producing areas of heavy rainfall, and generating large surf along the east facing shores, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecast calls for moderate trade winds and a typical pattern of windward rainfall to return on Thursday through early next week.

Sept. 9, 2025, 5 a.m. Kiko wind probabilities map. PC: NOAA/NWS/NHC

The latest forecast from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center places Kiko 215 miles NNE of Hilo and 300 miles ENE of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The CPHC reports that tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

The system continues on a path WNW at 14 mph, a motion that is expected to continue for the next few days, according to the CPHC.

Kiko satellite imagery (9.9.25 5 a.m.) PC: NOAA/NHC/NWS

On the water, life-threatening rip currents and high surf is possible across parts of the islands, impacting the east facing shores. The CPHC says swells are expected to peak today through Wednesday.

A High Surf Warning is in effect for the east facing shores of Molokaʻi, Maui, and Hawaiʻi Island until 6 p.m. today. The NWS is forecasting dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet along affected shorelines.

The CPHC reports that: “Additional weakening is expected, and the threat of direct impacts on the islands continues to diminish, though interests should still monitor Kiko’s progress and the latest forecasts.”

Forecasters say Kiko may become a post-tropical system in a few days.

*Maui Now’s Wendy Osher contributed to this report.



