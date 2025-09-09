Featured

Woman known to frequent Kahului and Kīhei reported missing

September 9, 2025, 5:37 PM HST
Marylanne Duray, 52.

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Marylanne Duray, 52, known to frequent Kahului and Kīhei.

Duray was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, after not having phone contact with her since Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at approximately 3 p.m.  

Attempts to reach Duray via cell phone have been unsuccessful. 

Duray is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs approximately 129 pounds. She has gray-blond hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing last.  

If you have any information regarding Duray’s whereabouts, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. In case of an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-026456.

