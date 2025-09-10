Hawaiian Airlines, Honolulu CC initiate aviation tech development program

Pictured are students of Honolulu CC AERO program. Aspiring aircraft technicians in Hawaiʻi can apply for a new workforce development program that includes financial and professional support. (Courtesy: Honolulu Community College)

Applications are open for a new workforce development initiative designed to train Hawaiʻi’s next generation of aviation maintenance technicians.

The Maintenance Technician Development Program, a partnership between Hawaiian Airlines and Honolulu Community College, provides significant financial and professional support for selected students enrolled in Honolulu CC’s Aeronautics Maintenance Technology Program (AERO).

Aspiring aircraft technicians who apply and are selected will receive a $10,500 stipend and up to $1,800 reimbursement for airframe and powerplant certificate exam fees. Students will also gain valuable mentorship from experienced Hawaiian Airlines mechanics who will provide guidance and support. Graduates will be given a contingent job offer with Hawaiian Airlines, securing a clear path to employment, according to Honolulu CC.

“We are excited to create more local jobs to support our growing operations across Hawai‘i and beyond as we expand our global reach with Alaska Airlines,” said Beau Tatsumura, Hawaiʻi managing director of international and heavy maintenance at Hawaiian and Alaska airlines. “We are grateful to build on our longstanding partnership with Honolulu Community College to support Hawai‘i students interested in becoming aviation maintenance technicians and considering a career with Hawaiian Airlines right here in the islands.”

MTDP pamphlet. (Courtesy: Honolulu Community College)

The Maintenance Technician Development Program (MTDP) aligns with Hawaiian Airlines and Honolulu CC’s commitment to developing local talent and ensuring a skilled workforce for the future of aviation in Hawaiʻi. The new program is the latest collaboration between the two organizations.

In 2016, Hawaiian Airlines and Honolulu CC developed the Aircraft Mechanic Apprenticeship Program (AMAP), where students take classes at Honolulu CC during the day and work part-time at Hawaiian Airlines’ maintenance hangar, gaining hands-on experience and getting paid to perform maintenance and repairs. Hawaiian employs some 570 mechanics today, including more than 50 AMAP graduates.

Students are welcome to apply for both the MTDP and AMAP programs, but they will need to choose one to participate in, if selected. More information is available by emailing careers.ha@hawaiianair.com.

“Through this partnership with Hawaiian Airlines, we are providing our students with an unparalleled pathway to a rewarding career, ensuring our graduates are not only highly trained but also have a direct route to becoming the next generation of aviation professionals serving our local communities and beyond,” said Karen C. Lee, chancellor at Honolulu CC.

Canadian Aviation Electronics Ltd. projects a need for 416,000 new aviation maintenance technicians globally by 2034.