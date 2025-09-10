HITI Music Festival 2025 kicks off month-long ode to Hawaiʻi’s music

The Henry Kapono Foundation has launched its Home in the Islands Music Festival, with more than 50 shows across the islands this month. (PC: The Henry Kapono Foundation)

The Henry Kapono Foundation has announced the launch of the Home in the Islands Music Festival 2025, a month-long celebration of Hawai‘i’s music, culture and community throughout September.

Home in the Islands (HITI) is a cultural brand created by Kapono Inc. to celebrate the music, people and spirit of Hawai‘i. Through this partnership, Henry Kapono Foundation brings the HITI Music Festival to life, uniting over 50 live events across the islands— featuring Hawai‘i’s most iconic legends and rising stars in a groundbreaking celebration designed to share the spirit of the islands with the world.

The HITI Music Festival 2025 will produce 50-plus live music events taking place across iconic venues including Blue Note Hawai‘i, Mānoa Valley Theatre, Hawai‘i Theatre Center and Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

A few Maui highlights include ‘ukulele master Arlie Asiu at Duke’s Maui on Sept. 12, followed by Henry Kapono at The Shops at Wailea in the evening of Sept. 12 and “THE WAVE: 5 Incredible Artists, 1 Incredible Show” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater on Sept. 27.

For the full lineup and up-to-the-minute updates on newly added events, visit www.homeintheisland.com.

“Home in the Islands isn’t just a festival; it’s a movement,” said Henry Kapono, an award-winning musician and co-founder of the foundation. “It’s about celebrating the music, people and spirit of Hawai‘i, while creating opportunities for musicians to build fulfilling careers here at home or abroad – by choice, not necessity.”