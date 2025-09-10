Maui Family Support Services celebrates 45 years of strengthening families across Maui County

Maui Family Support Services, Inc. announced its 45th Anniversary Celebration, marking more than four decades of dedicated service to children and families throughout Maui County. The celebration will be held on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Maui Beach Hotel Moana Ballroom.

The evening will bring together staff, board members, community leaders, families, partners and supporters to honor the agency’s legacy and look ahead to the future. Guests can look forward to a family-friendly night of entertainment, food, and reflections on the strength and resilience of the families served by MFSS.

“For 45 years, MFSS has been committed to empowering families and building a healthier community for Maui County,” said Edel Baguio-Larena, Chief Executive Officer of MFSS. “This milestone is not only a celebration of our history, but also of the partnerships and aloha that make our work possible.”

Founded in 1980, MFSS provides programs and services that nurture early childhood development, strengthen parenting skills, prevent child abuse and neglect, and support families in crisis.

From its beginnings as a grassroots effort, the organization has grown into a trusted community resource serving thousands of children and families annually across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi, organization leaders said.

The 45th Anniversary Celebration will also feature opportunities for community members and local businesses to support MFSS through sponsorships, contributions, and donations of items for silent auction, which will help sustain vital programs and services.