Mayor Bissen hosting community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2027
Starting next week, Mayor Richard Bissen and his administration will host community budget meetings throughout Maui County for residents to share their priorities and provide input on the budget for Fiscal Year 2027, which begins July 1, 2026.
“County services, programs and projects touch our residents’ lives every day, which is why hearing from the community is so important,” Bissen said. “As departments prepare next year’s budget, residents’ input on priorities and needs helps guide the process. I encourage everyone to attend a budget meeting or share feedback online—your participation helps to ensure the voices of our community are represented.”
Written and verbal comments will be accepted at the meetings.
Budget requests also can be submitted by using a Budget Request Form, which is available on the County of Maui website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/budget.
Residents unable to attend the meetings in person can view the meetings on the County of Maui Facebook page.
The schedule and locations of the community budget meetings are as follows:
Lānaʻi
Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
ILWU Union Hall
Pāʻia – Haʻikū
Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Pāʻia Community Center
West Maui
Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall
South Maui
Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Kīhei Community Center
East Maui – Hāna
Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Helene Hall Community Center, Hāna
Central Maui
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Velma McWayne Santos Community Center
Upcountry
Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani
Molokaʻi
Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, Kaunakakai