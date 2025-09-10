Mayor Bissen hosting community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2027

File (2025): Maui Mayor Richard Bissen signed into law an approximately $1.56 billion Fiscal Year 2026 budget this past June, alongside Maui County Council leaders Chair Alice Lee (left) and BFED Committee Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura. PC: County of Maui

Starting next week, Mayor Richard Bissen and his administration will host community budget meetings throughout Maui County for residents to share their priorities and provide input on the budget for Fiscal Year 2027, which begins July 1, 2026.

“County services, programs and projects touch our residents’ lives every day, which is why hearing from the community is so important,” Bissen said. “As departments prepare next year’s budget, residents’ input on priorities and needs helps guide the process. I encourage everyone to attend a budget meeting or share feedback online—your participation helps to ensure the voices of our community are represented.”

Written and verbal comments will be accepted at the meetings.

Budget requests also can be submitted by using a Budget Request Form, which is available on the County of Maui website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/budget.

Residents unable to attend the meetings in person can view the meetings on the County of Maui Facebook page.

The schedule and locations of the community budget meetings are as follows:

Lānaʻi

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

ILWU Union Hall



Pāʻia – Haʻikū

Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Pāʻia Community Center



West Maui

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall



South Maui

Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Kīhei Community Center



East Maui – Hāna

Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Helene Hall Community Center, Hāna



Central Maui

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Velma McWayne Santos Community Center



Upcountry

Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani



Molokaʻi

Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, Kaunakakai