Bank of Hawai‘i named one of ‘America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2026’ by Newsweek

Bank of Hawai‘i West Pacific regional headquarters. (Courtesy: BoH)

Bank of Hawai‘i has earned a spot on Newsweek’s national list of America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2026, the only local bank to appear on the list.

The ranking recognizes 750 companies across the country and highlights both inspirational and aspirational qualities, as well as overall company performance. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights compiled the list after interviewing more than 400,000 US employees in a large-scale online survey, generating over 4.9 million detailed company reviews.

As part of the survey, more than 224,000 participants were asked: “For which employer would you love to work?” Employees could select their current workplace (an inspirational factor) or companies they admire and would love to work for in the future (an aspirational factor).

“We’re honored to have earned this national recognition that centers on the satisfaction of our current teammates and the sentiment of prospective employees,” said Sharlene Ginoza-Lee, Bank of Hawai‘i’s Chief People Officer. “Our company’s culture is something we build together every day, and it’s heartening to know our employees see Bank of Hawai‘i as a workplace of opportunity and growth.”

Foodland and ABC Stores also appeared in Newsweek’s “America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2026.” The complete list can be found here.