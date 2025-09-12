Acclaimed Hawai‘i drama ‘Chaperone’ set for Maui debut this weekend

The film “Chaperone” is set for a theatrical run this month in the islands where it was filmed. (Courtesy: Chaperone)

Zoë Eisenberg’s drama “Chaperone,” which won the 2024 Slamdance Grand Jury Award for Best Breakout and features an entirely AANHPI cast, is set to screen in select theaters across the islands Sept. 11–28, 2025, followed by a nationwide digital debut Oct. 3, 2025.

Set in Hilo, Hawai‘i, the 100-minute film follows Misha, a 29-year-old woman alienated from family and friends, who finds dangerous acceptance in a charismatic 18-year-old athlete who mistakes her for a fellow high school student. Early viewers have described the film as “Hawai‘i’s May/December.”

Theatrical screenings begin with a Sept. 11 premiere at the Historic Hilo Palace Theater, a venue that also serves as the film’s primary location, so audiences will be able to watch the film inside the theater it was shot in. “Chaperone” will then play in select theaters on Oʻahu starting Sept. 12 and Maui starting Sept. 13.

“Representation matters on screen and behind the camera,” said Eisenberg, who wrote and directed the film. “This release celebrates not just our film, but the growing strength of Hawaiʻi’s creative community, specifically stories now coming from a female lens, and those that challenge viewers.”

At the time of filming in January 2023, other female-led narrative features shot in Hawaiʻi included Kayo Hatta’s “Picture Bride” (1995), Jude Weng’s “Finding ‘Ohana” (2021) and Eisenberg’s co-directed road-trip film “Stoke” (2019). Eisenberg is only the fourth female filmmaker to direct a narrative (scripted) feature completely shot in Hawai’i.

“It’s inspiring to see more women stepping into directorial roles, especially in scripted filmmaking here,” said Alison Week, one of the film’s producers.

“Beyond parity, we’ve always wanted Chaperone to celebrate Hawaiʻi’s extraordinary creative community,” she continued. “From our actors and crew to the musicians who shaped the film’s sound, local talent has been at the heart of this project.”

To highlight this, the film’s composer Taimane will perform a special live set for audiences on Oʻahu before the film’s O’ahu premiere at Consolidated Ward Theaters on Sept. 12, followed by a post screening cast and crew discussion in partnership with Hawaiʻi Women in Filmmaking.

The statewide screenings are supported by local organizations, including Hawai‘i Women in Filmmaking, the Maui Film Office, ʻOhina Labs, the Hawai‘i Film Critics Society, Uila Records and the Hawai‘i Island Film Office.

“It’s important for me to see my community reflected on screen,” Eisenberg said. “After a strong festival run in more than twenty cities, I’m so grateful to finally bring ‘Chaperone’ home.”

Following its Hawai‘i theatrical run, “Chaperone” will be available digitally nationwide beginning October 3, 2025, distributed by FilmHub.

“Chaperone” is written and directed by Zoe Eisenberg, produced by Alison Week and Devin Murphy, has production design by Alena Borg, editing by Kali Kasashima and music by Taimane.

Screenings on Maui

There are currently two confirmed premiere screenings of “Chaperone” in Maui, supported by the Maui Film Commission and Hawaiʻi Film Critic Society. The first showing is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 13. The second screening is 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 14. Both screenings will take place at ProArts Maui.