Tickets available for Southern Seafood Sunday, hosted by celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez
While the Friday and Saturday events are officially sold out, island foodies still have one last chance to experience the 15th annual Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival on Maui.
Tickets are still available for Southern Seafood Sunday, hosted by Mexican-American celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez, a judge on the Food Network, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. General admission tickets cost $125. To purchase tickets, click here.
The culinary experience isn’t an average brunch — it’s a soulful celebration of Southern comfort food and bold flavors, all with a fresh island twist.
Talented chefs from across the country will be showcasing their culinary skills, creating incredible seafood-centric dishes using Hawaiʻi’s freshest local bounty.
Sponsored Content
