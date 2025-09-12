Tickets available for Southern Seafood Sunday, hosted by celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez

Celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez, a judge on the Food Network, will host Southern Seafood Sunday on Oct. 26 at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. Courtesy image.

While the Friday and Saturday events are officially sold out, island foodies still have one last chance to experience the 15th annual Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival on Maui.

Tickets are still available for Southern Seafood Sunday, hosted by Mexican-American celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez, a judge on the Food Network, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. General admission tickets cost $125. To purchase tickets, click here.

The culinary experience isn’t an average brunch — it’s a soulful celebration of Southern comfort food and bold flavors, all with a fresh island twist.

Talented chefs from across the country will be showcasing their culinary skills, creating incredible seafood-centric dishes using Hawaiʻi’s freshest local bounty.