Maui Food and Dining

Tickets available for Southern Seafood Sunday, hosted by celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez

September 12, 2025, 11:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez, a judge on the Food Network, will host Southern Seafood Sunday on Oct. 26 at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. Courtesy image.

While the Friday and Saturday events are officially sold out, island foodies still have one last chance to experience the 15th annual Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival on Maui.

Tickets are still available for Southern Seafood Sunday, hosted by Mexican-American celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez, a judge on the Food Network, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. General admission tickets cost $125. To purchase tickets, click here.

The culinary experience isn’t an average brunch — it’s a soulful celebration of Southern comfort food and bold flavors, all with a fresh island twist.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Talented chefs from across the country will be showcasing their culinary skills, creating incredible seafood-centric dishes using Hawaiʻi’s freshest local bounty.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Loading job listings...

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments