Leader of Rotary action group addressing dementia to speak at Lahaina Sunset, Sept. 16

Photo Credit: Calvin Hara.

The creator of The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Rotary Action Group in Hawaiʻi, Calvin Hara, will speak at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.

The presentation, “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis for effective care planning and education. Calvin will also introduce the Rotary District 5000 Alzheimer’s/Dementia Rotary Action Group.

Calvin Hara is the immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Kahala Sunrise. He was born and raised in Kaimuki, Honolulu. His late mother, who was born in Pāʻia a century ago, greatly influenced his roots.

With 10 years of dedication as a Rotarian, Hara values community service initiatives, meaningful connections with club members, and opportunities to engage with Rotarians worldwide at the Rotary International Convention. He is retired from a career managing senior care communities in both California and Hawaiʻi.

The meeting will be held at the portable classroom building at Sacred Hearts School, located in Kāʻanapali at 2530 Kekaʻa Drive in Lahaina. Social time begins at 5 p.m. and attendees may bring their own food and beverages. The program is from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

To attend in person, email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.