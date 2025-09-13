Maui nonprofit hosts workshops on workplace rights following enforcement action

The nonprofit Roots Reborn is helping educate people about their rights in the face of potential immigration enforcement action.

A series of free “Know Your Rights” workshops is being offered to help prepare Maui residents for potential immigration enforcement activity.

The virtual trainings begin at 9 a.m. Monday and are hosted by the nonprofit Roots Reborn. There sessions are aimed at empowering both employees and employers with information about their rights.

According to Roots Reborn Executive Director Veronica Mendoza, the expanded training is in response to a recent immigration enforcement action on Maui. She said an individual was detained by immigration agents at a small business in July despite colleagues trying to help.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Immigration enforcement agents showed up to the local business, and while colleagues wanted to help and protect their coworker, unfortunately the interaction led to the individual being detained,” Mendoza said.

She added that while the goal is not to stop all detentions, the organization wants to help the community feel more prepared for what they anticipate will be “increased enforcement activity.”

“We don’t want this to happen to any business on Maui or anywhere, which is why we are expanding our Know Your Rights initiative to include trainers,” Mendoza said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The workshops will cover fundamental workplace protections, practical response protocols, documentation and communication strategies, and how to build resilience through education.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our initiative stands shoulder-to-shoulder with business owners, faith communities, educators, health professionals, nonprofits, service organizations, and every neighbor who calls our islands home,” said Christine Andrews, a Roots Reborn board member and lead trainer. “When we protect one another, we protect the integrity and strength of our entire community.”

Andrews encouraged anyone to attend, regardless of their role. “Take the training with us or with any reputable provider offering free Know Your Rights workshops,” she said. “What matters most is that our neighbors, colleagues and workplaces are prepared to protect each other.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All trainings are virtual. A full schedule is posted below. To register, visit the Roots Reborn website at https://rootsreborn.org/get-involved.

Training Schedule