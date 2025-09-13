Maui Surf Forecast for September 14, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 12:15 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 10:04 AM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No advisory level swells are expected this week. The current small, medium period south swell will continue to fall over the remaining daylight hours today, with a small longer period reinforcement swell expected to arrive tonight. That will hold the surf along south facing shores around waist high through Sunday. The current north swell will continue to decline through Sunday. Another small, medium period north swell is expected to arrive Thursday, causing a small bump in surf late in the week. Typical short period wind wave chop will occur along east-facing shores with the moderate to locally strong trades this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

