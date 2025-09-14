Maui Surf Forecast for September 15, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:30 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The recent small, medium period north swell will slowly decline through Monday. Another medium period north swell arrival Thursday may cause a slight bump in late week surf along north-facing shores.
A small, medium to long period south swell will keep surf along south-facing shores near the September average into the first part of Monday. This swell will then gradually decline late Monday through mid-week. A couple of very small reinforcements are expected throughout the week, though surf will remain small. A slightly larger, long-period swell is forecast to arrive in the islands Friday night, boosting south shore surf next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com
