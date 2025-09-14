Maui Surf Forecast for September 15, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 01:58 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 11:24 AM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The recent small, medium period north swell will slowly decline through Monday. Another medium period north swell arrival Thursday may cause a slight bump in late week surf along north-facing shores.

A small, medium to long period south swell will keep surf along south-facing shores near the September average into the first part of Monday. This swell will then gradually decline late Monday through mid-week. A couple of very small reinforcements are expected throughout the week, though surf will remain small. A slightly larger, long-period swell is forecast to arrive in the islands Friday night, boosting south shore surf next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.