New board of directors announced for Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

New MHLA board members with state Sen. Lynn DeCoite and Maui Hotel & Lodging Association staff. PC: Maui Photo Hub

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association officially inducted its new 2025-2026 Board of Directors at its annual meeting on Sept. 10 at the Fairmont Kea Lani. The new board members were elected from a list of candidates nominated by association’s property and allied members.

Executive Director John Pele expressed his confidence in the new leadership. “I am honored to work with this board,” he said. “This industry employs so much of Maui County, and this board takes the responsibility seriously.”

More than 100 attendees participated in the event, which also included the MHLA Annual Membership Meeting & Trade Show. The meeting featured a review of the year’s accomplishments, a trade show with 23 vendors, and a panel discussion on “Navigating Workforce Uncertainty.”

State Sen. Lynn DeCoite served as the guest of honor and officially inducted the new board.

2025-2026 MHLA Board of Directors

William Bethel, General Manager, Hilton Grand Vacations

Eric Duff, General Manager, Hyatt Vacation Club

Richard Elliott, General Manager, Andaz Maui

Fred Findlen, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

Myra Galinato, Vice President, Blue Hawaiian Activities

Josh Hargrove, General Manager, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa

Gregg Lundberg, General Manager, Courtyard Marriott – Kahului Airport

Aaron Placourakis, President & CEO, AMP Restaurant Group

Michael Pye, Fairmont Regional VP of Hawaii & General Manager, Fairmont Kea Lani

Chris Rabang, Market General Manager – Westin Vacation Club, Maui & Marriott Vacation Club, & Island of Hawaii

Kelsey Rollo, Manager of Station Operations, Alaska Airlines

Edwin Torres, General Manager, OUTRIGGER Kaanapali Beach Resort

Maile Wong, Vice President & Region Manager, First Hawaiian Bank

Angela Vento, General Manager, Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott Maui

Mike White, Founding Member, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

Tetsuji Yamazaki, General Manager, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

For more information, visit the official MHLA website at mauihla.org.