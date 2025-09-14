Real property tax reform focus of new Council special committee

Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee

The Special Committee on Real Property Tax Reform will hold its first meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chamber, Council Chair Alice Lee announced Friday.

Lee, who also serves as the committee’s chair, said the meeting’s agenda includes several measures, including an administration proposal to allow a partial home exemption or long-term-rental exemption for property owners who miss the filing deadline. The Council formed the committee to “propose structural reforms to promote transparency, fiscal responsibility and alignment with County policy goals.”

“The committee will be looking to make recommendations on updating the county’s real property tax laws based on input from property owners, housing advocates, business leaders and tax policy experts,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “The Council felt the best way to do this work was to form a special committee that could focus on challenges and solutions.”

Lee is joined by Committee Vice-Chair Keani Rawlins-Fernandez. Voting members are Council Members Gabe Johnson, Tasha Kama and Yuki Lei Sugimura. Non-voting members Tom Cook, Tamara Paltin, Shane Sinenci and Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins.

The committee, established by resolution in July, is scheduled to meet over the next several months and provide a committee report by Nov. 28.