The MACC presents Nobuntu in the Castle Theater, Nov. 18, 2025

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the dynamic African a cappella group, Nobuntu, in a MACC Presents concert in the Castle Theater, on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. to MACC members on Monday, Sept. 15, and to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Nobuntu, the female a cappella quartet from Zimbabwe, has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz to Gospel. The ensemble’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the Mbira (thumb piano), and organic, authentic dance movements.

Nobuntu was nominated for Best Musician of the Year at the Zimbabwe International Women Awards in London in 2015 and are currently a two-time winner for the Best Imbube Group at the Bulawayo Arts Awards 2017 and 2019. In the last few seasons, the quintet has performed at festivals and concert halls in Italy, Austria, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and throughout the African continent. The ensemble was a huge critical success at “Trans-Vocal” in Frankfurt and “Voice Mania” in Vienna. Their first tour to Canada, in 2016, included performances in Toronto, Winnipeg, Vancouver, and Victoria.

The word Nobuntu is an African concept that values humbleness, love, unity, and family from a woman’s perspective.

The ensemble represents a new generation of young African women singers who celebrate and preserve their culture, beauty, and heritage through art. The ensemble’s mission is the belief that music can be an important vehicle for change, one that transcends racial, tribal, religious, gender, and economic boundaries.

Back at home, Nobuntu holds a number of community initiatives, one of which is The Nobuntu Pad Bank, where they gather feminine hygiene products for young women in the arts in underprivileged communities.

Nobuntu has released three recordings – Thina in 2013, Ekhaya in 2016, and Obabes\ beMbube in 2018. The group has made dozens of television and radio appearances throughout Africa and Europe, promoting these recordings and the culture of their homeland.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets are $25, $37, $47, & $57, and 50% off for kids 12 & under. All ticket prices include all applicable fees. More details can be found at mauiarts.org. There is a 10% MACC member discount available. For those wishing to join as a member and receive ticket discounts (on select shows), advance ticket purchasing, and many other benefits, please visit www.mauiarts.org/membership.

All ticket sales are online only at www.mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for general inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org .