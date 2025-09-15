Laʻakea Village Hosts annual Fall Family Festival and Fundraiser in Pāʻia, Oct. 18

Laʻakea Village invites the Maui community to join in the celebration of their Annual Fall Family Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 639 Baldwin Ave., Pāʻia, Maui 96779. This fun-filled community fundraiser promises a day of connection, creativity, and entertainment in support of Laʻakea Village’s programs serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Festival-goers will enjoy a variety of activities and attractions, including:

Laʻakea Country Store – Open and fully stocked with locally made goods.

Crafts and Creations – Unique items handcrafted by Laʻakea participants available for purchase.

Entertainment – Live music, a lively DJ, and interactive trivia games to keep the energy high.

Food for Sale – Delicious bites available throughout the day.

Silent Auction – A chance to bid on exciting items and experiences, with all proceeds supporting Laʻakea Village programs.

Animal Encounters – Families can meet miniature horses, bunnies, and a tortoise on site for petting and play, offered in partnership with IMUA.

The event will be emceed by beloved local radio personality Trish Da Dish, bringing her signature flair and fun to the celebration.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our Fall Family Festival is one of the highlights of the year for our Laʻakea ʻohana and the community,” said Ashlee Klemperer, Executive Director. “It’s a time for families, friends, and neighbors to come together, enjoy themselves, and support a meaningful cause that empowers people of all abilities.”

All proceeds from the event directly benefit the programs of Laʻakea Village, which provides skill-building, agricultural training, and community-based opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Event Details:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

What: Laʻakea Village Annual Fall Family Festival & Fundraiser

When: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 639 Baldwin Ave, Pāʻia, Maui 96779

Admission: Free and open to the public

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about Laʻakea Village and the Fall Family Festival, visit www.laakeavillage.org