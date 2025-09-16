Bill signed into law requiring safety helmets and age restriction for mopeds

Sen. Stanley Chang (D 9 – Hawai‘i Kai, Kuli‘ou‘ou, Niu, ʻĀina Haina, Waiʻalae-Kāhala, Diamond Head, Kaimukī, Kapahulu) announced the signing of Senate Bill 30 into law as Act 222, which now requires moped drivers to wear a safety helmet and prohibits people under the age of 16 from driving a moped. The law became effective on June 25, 2025.

“In Hawaiʻi, we’ve seen far too many lives lost or forever changed by preventable moped accidents,” said Chang. “That’s why I introduced Senate Bill 30—to take meaningful, evidence-based steps to protect our community. With this new law, we’re putting commonsense measures in place. These changes are proven to reduce serious injuries and fatalities. I deeply appreciate Gov. Green’s leadership and the many advocates who made this possible.”

According to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, there have been over 1,000 deaths related to moped and motorcycle accidents over the last 10 years. This does not include accidents resulting in serious brain injuries. A large portion of these accidents involved drivers of mopeds who were not wearing helmets. Act 222 seeks to prevent the further loss of life and prevent serious brain injuries when accidents occur.

Moped drivers in violation of this law will be ticketed.