Coast Guard awards $68M contract for new HC-130J hangars at Air Station Barbers Point

The front gate of Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point. The air station plays a critical role in supporting Coast Guard missions including search and rescue, law enforcement, and environmental protection. (US Coast Guard photo)

The US Coast Guard awarded a contract to the Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. for the design and construction of two new membrane tension hangars and associated facilities at Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaiʻi. The award totaling $68.857 million, will support HC-130J Super Hercules aircraft operations and enhance mission readiness in the Oceania District.

The contract includes the construction of two fully enclosed hangars to provide weather-protected facilities for repairing, servicing, and sheltering HC-130J aircraft assigned to the air station. Additional facilities will include an aviation materials office, aircraft maintenance shops, office space for air station personnel, a locker room, and load cages near the hangars.

Currently, Air Station Barbers Point’s hangar facility can only partially enclose one HC-130J aircraft, leaving the station’s four aircraft exposed to the corrosive saltwater environment. The new hangars will provide long-term protection, improve maintenance capabilities, and support critical heavy air transport missions and long-range maritime surveillance patrols across the 12.2-million-square-mile Oceania District.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026 and is expected to be completed by early 2028.

The Facilities Design & Construction Center, a field command under the Coast Guard Program Executive Office Shore, is responsible for planning, designing, and executing major shore facility construction and recapitalization projects. As part of the Coast Guard’s Force Design 2028 initiative, the FDCC and the Shore Infrastructure Logistics Center were incorporated into the new PEO Shore domain, which applies a systems-based approach to asset lifecycle management.

The HC-130J Super Hercules represents the Coast Guard’s premier long-range surveillance aircraft and carries out many Coast Guard missions, including search and rescue, drug and alien interdiction, cargo and personnel transport, and maritime stewardship, as well as providing critical support to Department of Homeland Security partners.