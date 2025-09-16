Encore this Sunday – Free community event on coral genetics at Maui Ocean Center’s Sphere

Using Coral Genetics to Empower Local Stewardship of Maui Reefs. PC: Pilikahakai Foundation

This Sunday, Pilikahakai Foundation’s Cultures and Coastlines Speaker Series presents a hana hou (encore) event at Maui Ocean Center’s Sphere – Using Coral Genetics to Empower Local Stewardship of Maui Reefs. The community is invited to a free, family friendly event exploring how science and culture can work together to protect Hawai‘i’s reefs.

Building on the recent speaker series earlier this month, the encore program again features Ka‘ikuliumaikalani (Kaiku) Kaholoa‘a, a Native Hawaiian from Molokaʻi and Ph.D. student at Stanford. Kaiku’s research bridges coral genetics and indigenous knowledge, identifying heat-tolerant “super reefs” and mentoring the next generation of stewards across Maui Nui.

Using Coral Genetics to Empower Local Stewardship of Maui Reefs. PC: Pilikahakai Foundation

Presented by Pilikahakai Foundation in partnership with Maui Ocean Center, Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute, ʻĀina Momona, Ocean Conservancy, and other local organizations, the series fosters collaborative solutions to protect Maui’s natural and cultural resources for generations to come.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In line with Pilikahakai Foundation’s mission to blend culture, science and community action, the organization will also host additional events in October. Stay tuned for more details on these gatherings, which will further highlight Pilikahakai’s work to protect Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural resources, including:

Reef-Friendly Landscaping Summit — Oct. 11 at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

— Oct. 11 at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa Indigenous Peoples’ Day Beach Cleanup — Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at Kahului Harbor

— Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at Kahului Harbor Cultures and Coastlines Speaker Series featuring the Ocean Conservancy on “Centering Communities in Conservation and Research” — Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Maui Ocean Center