Kahului SONIC team advances to final round of Dr. Pepper SONIC Games competition

The SONIC team from Kahului celebrates earning a top-12 spot in the final round of the Dr. Pepper SONIC Games competition in Nashville on Oct. 5. Courtesy photo

The Kahului SONIC team has earned a spot among the Top 12 in the nation out of more than 3,100 teams and will compete in the final round of the Dr Pepper SONIC Games competition in Nashville on Oct. 5 — an exciting first-time Mainland experience for many of the team members.

To celebrate, the SONIC Foundation is donating $10,000 to local teachers to fund Kahului area school projects. The donation funded educational projects on DonorsChoose, a website that allows people to donate directly to classroom requests submitted by public school teachers across the United States.

In addition, the local team will travel to Nashville next month to compete for the title of the top SONIC in the country, showcasing their exceptional service and performance on a national stage.

Of the dozen Kahului school projects, four went to Kahului Elementary School, three to Lihikai Elementary, three to Maui Waena Intermediate and two to Maui High. A dozen teachers received project funding.

Kahului school projects detailed in chart above. Courtesy SONIC

This funding is part of a larger nationwide effort to honor the Top 50 teams in the DR PEPPER® SONIC® GAMES, an annual SONIC training initiative. In total, the SONIC Foundation will donate $500,000 in September to fund educational projects in schools across the country.

The DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES bring together local SONIC crews from coast to coast each year to showcase efficiency, service and hospitality. More than 3,100 SONIC locations competed this year, and these games reflect SONIC’s commitment to delivering fun and exceptional guest experiences.

“The DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES are an incredible opportunity to showcase the hard work and dedication of our SONIC teams,” said Kevin Knutson, vice president of Restaurant Experience at SONIC. “We’re excited to celebrate the success of our highest-performing teams and support the local community through our donations to schools. It’s a perfect example of how SONIC continues to foster excellence both on-lot and in the neighborhoods we serve.”

Powered by the SONIC Foundation, SONIC donates a portion of all drink, slush and shake sales to support public education through the SONIC® Limeades for Learning initiative.* Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $30 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

Learn more about the DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES and the drive-in teams competing from across the country by visiting dpsonicgames.com, or follow along with the competing teams on Instagram.