Maui Surf Forecast for September 17, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:36 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:32 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:14 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 12:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores should see an increase by Thursday as a short-period north swell arrives. This small bump is expected to peak on Friday out of the north to north-northeast direction. A fetch of strong trade winds developing far northeast of the state Wednesday into Thursday should produce a moderate increase along east and select north facing shores Friday into the weekend. Otherwise, a small bump from the northwest is expected this weekend.

Mainly background south and southeast energy is expected along south facing shores over the next few days. A small to moderate long- period south swell will boost south shore surf this weekend with surf heights back up to around the September average (6 feet) this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.