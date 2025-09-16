Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 17, 2025

September 16, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 07:36 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:32 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:14 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 12:45 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores should see an increase by Thursday as a short-period north swell arrives. This small bump is expected to peak on Friday out of the north to north-northeast direction. A fetch of strong trade winds developing far northeast of the state Wednesday into Thursday should produce a moderate increase along east and select north facing shores Friday into the weekend. Otherwise, a small bump from the northwest is expected this weekend. 


Mainly background south and southeast energy is expected along south facing shores over the next few days. A small to moderate long- period south swell will boost south shore surf this weekend with surf heights back up to around the September average (6 feet) this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





