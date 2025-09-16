Maui Surf Forecast for September 17, 2025
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:28 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north facing shores should see an increase by Thursday as a short-period north swell arrives. This small bump is expected to peak on Friday out of the north to north-northeast direction. A fetch of strong trade winds developing far northeast of the state Wednesday into Thursday should produce a moderate increase along east and select north facing shores Friday into the weekend. Otherwise, a small bump from the northwest is expected this weekend.
Mainly background south and southeast energy is expected along south facing shores over the next few days. A small to moderate long- period south swell will boost south shore surf this weekend with surf heights back up to around the September average (6 feet) this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
