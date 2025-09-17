DBEDT invites Hawaiʻi product manufacturers to exhibit at the Winter FancyFaire in San Diego

Aerial of the Convention Center at San Diego. (Credit byDroneVideos via Envato Elements)

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) invites Hawaiʻi product manufacturers to exhibit at the Winter FancyFaire taking place Jan. 11-13, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center.

Organized by the Specialty Food Association (SFA), the three-day event is expected to draw more than 12,000 buyers, distributors and industry professionals. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to showcase Hawaiʻi-made goods, network with top buyers and attend educational sessions and trend-spotting events.

DBEDT will coordinate a Hawaiʻi Pavilion featuring both full and half-sized booths:

Full booth (approximately 10×10 feet) – $1,000 (in-line) or $1,187 (corner)

– $1,000 (in-line) or $1,187 (corner) Half booth (approximately 5×10 feet) – $500

Shared booths will be limited to two companies each.

Application Process

Complete the HiSTEP Registration form. Complete the SFA Membership Application Form for Tier 1 membership (application FAQs may be found here). Applicants approved for SFA membership are Tier 1 members. SFA to send instructions to apply for product qualification to participate in the Winter FancyFaire. SFA will automatically upgrade Tier 1 members who become product qualified to Tier 2 membership.

Tier 2 benefits include exhibiting at the Winter FancyFaire.

Submit applications and payments by Sept. 25, 2025.

For more information, contact Randy Cortez, Business Development and Support Division, DBEDT, at randy.j.cortez@hawaii.gov.