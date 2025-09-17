Gov. Green proclaims Sept. 17 as Constitution and Citizenship Day in Hawaiʻi

Gov. Josh Green, M.D. PC: Office of the Governor

Gov. Josh Green has proclaimed Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, as Constitution and Citizenship Day in Hawaiʻi, according to a joint announcement from the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary and the Commission to Promote and Advance Civic Education (PACE).

This observance commemorates the signing of the United States Constitution in 1787 and highlights the enduring importance of constitutional governance throughout Hawaiʻi’s history. It also honors the state’s unique constitutional history, including the first written constitution of the Hawaiian Kingdom, adopted in 1840.

“Never has civic education been more important for the state of Hawaiʻi and the nation in raising the next generation of good citizens and civic leaders,” Green said. “The US Constitution is the source of our national freedoms, and the Hawaiʻi Constitution expresses the vision of the people of Hawaiʻi for the future—from the protection of traditional and customary rights to the right to a clean environment. Constitution and Citizenship Day is a perfect opportunity for reflection on how we can progress together as a people.”

The PACE Commission, created by the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court, and Hawaiʻi State Judiciary encourage schools statewide to mark Constitution and Citizenship Day with special lessons, events and programs that foster civic engagement and celebrate constitutional heritage.

Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Justice Lisa Ginoza, Chair of the PACE Commission, expressed appreciation to Gov. Green for issuing the proclamation.

“The PACE Commission appreciates Governor Green’s recognition of Constitution and Citizenship Day and the essential role of civics education in our democracy,” Ginoza said. “The Constitution is the foundation of our freedoms and rights. This day reminds us that active citizenship—through learning, participation, and civil engagement with each other—ensures that the important principles in our US and Hawaiʻi Constitutions endure.”

For more information about PACE initiatives, visit www.civicshawaii.org or email info@civicshawaii.org.