Hula Grill Kāʻanapali names Irmgard Farden ʻĀluli as 2025 E Ola Mau Ka Mele award recipient

2025 E Ola Mau Ka Mele award presentation. (Photo by Sean M. Hower)

Hula Grill Kāʻanapali has named the late Irmgard Farden ʻĀluli as the recipient of its annual E Ola Mau Ka Mele award for her efforts to preserve and perpetuate Hawaiian culture through song. The award was presented to ʻĀluli’s ʻohana during a private ceremony at the restaurant on Saturday, Sept. 13.

During the ceremony, Hula Grill continued its tradition of donating to a non-profit organization of the honoree’s choosing. This year, the Farden/ʻĀluli ʻohana selected Holy Innocents Episcopal Church as the recipient of a $5,000 donation from the restaurant.

“It was truly an honor to recognize Aunty Irmgard for her countless contributions to the Maui community,” said Hula Grill Kaʻanapali General Manager Amber Compton. “We are proud to celebrate her incredible legacy that continues to live on through her ʻohana, her music and all of those she touched.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More commonly referred to as “Aunty Irmgard,” ʻĀluli is known as the most prolific female Hawaiian composer since Queen Liliʻuokalani with a discography of over 200 songs. In 1935, at 23 years old, the haku mele composed her first song, “Down on Maunakea Street.”

In 1998, she was the recipient of the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts’ Nā Hōkū Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Award, and in the same year, was inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame.

Her song book, with over 120 songs, has been essential material for other renowned musicians including Alfred Apaka, Genoa Keawe, the Brothers Cazimero and Israel Kamakawiwoʻole.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Her legacy lives on through her ʻohana, including her son Nane ʻĀluli, daughters Mihana ʻĀluli Souza and Aima ʻĀluli McManus, nieces Luana McKinney and K. Holoaumoku Ralar and nephew Hailama Farden, through their continued work in mele, hula and kaiaulu.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ʻĀluli is the third recipient of Hula Grill’s E Ola Mau Ka Mele award, following past honorees George Kahumoku, Jr. and Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom.