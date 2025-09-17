Maui Surf Forecast for September 18, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will be small over the next few days with mainly background south and southeast energy. A small to moderate, long-period, south southwest swell will build Saturday into Sunday and help boost south shore surf heights back up to near or above the September average.
Surf along north facing shores should see a small increase tomorrow as a short period northerly swell fills in. This small bump is expected to peak on Friday out of the north to north- northeast direction, followed by a short period north northwest swell this weekend. Moderate to locally strong trades near and upstream of the area will lead to choppy conditions along east facing shores over the next several days. A slight increase of windswell is expected over the weekend due to a fetch of strong winds northeast of the state.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
