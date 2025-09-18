County open house on Lahaina commercial area, Sept. 30
The County of Maui Office of Recovery will host an open house on Lahaina town commercial area design plans on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lahaina Cannery Mall, near the entrance to Longs Drugs.
The open house is a follow-up to workshops and open houses on commercial area street connectivity and mobility hosted by the Office of Recovery held June 24 to 26, 2025. Community input from those events were used to develop design options for the Lahaina commercial core, including Front Street.
The Sept. 30 open house will give the community the opportunity to view those designs, talk with the project team and provide their feedback. The public is welcome to drop in at any time during the open house.
The public will also have the opportunity to learn about the design guidelines for commercial properties in Lahaina town, which are in development.
An online option for the open house will also be available beginning Sept. 30 at https://www.mauirecovers.org/recover/rebuild-lahaina-plan. Street design options will be available to view and open for feedback through Oct. 14.
Community input gathered at the September open house and June workshops/open houses will help develop the Rebuild Lahaina Plan, one of 40 projects included in the County’s Lahaina Long-Term Recovery Plan. The project will be a comprehensive rebuild plan for Lahaina focusing on business centers, public lands, circulation and mobility, and Front Street.
For more information on the Long-Term Recovery Plan, including the Rebuild Lahaina Plan, visit www.mauirecovers.org/lahaina.
