Maui Surf Forecast for September 19, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:26 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores should see an increase this weekend as a small to moderate, long-period, south southwest swell gradually fills in late Friday into Saturday and peaks late Saturday into Sunday. Surf heights should rise back up to near or above the September average over the weekend then gradually decline next week.
Surf along north facing shores saw a small increase today due to a short-period north swell. This small bump is expected to peak on Friday out of the north to north-northeast direction, followed by a short period north northwest swell this weekend. Moderate to locally strong trades near and upstream of the area will lead to choppy conditions along east facing shores over the next several days. A slight increase of windswell is expected over the weekend due to a fetch of strong winds northeast of the state.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com