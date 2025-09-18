Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 19, 2025

September 18, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Numerous showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 07:43 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:58 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:46 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 01:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores should see an increase this weekend as a small to moderate, long-period, south southwest swell gradually fills in late Friday into Saturday and peaks late Saturday into Sunday. Surf heights should rise back up to near or above the September average over the weekend then gradually decline next week. 


Surf along north facing shores saw a small increase today due to a short-period north swell. This small bump is expected to peak on Friday out of the north to north-northeast direction, followed by a short period north northwest swell this weekend. Moderate to locally strong trades near and upstream of the area will lead to choppy conditions along east facing shores over the next several days. A slight increase of windswell is expected over the weekend due to a fetch of strong winds northeast of the state. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
