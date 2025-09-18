Raoul Magana joins CPB to lead commercial real estate and wholesale credit

Raoul Magana. (Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank)

Central Pacific Bank announced Wednesday that veteran banker Raoul Magana has joined the bank as group senior vice president and manager of commercial real estate lending and wholesale credit.

“Raoul’s extensive experience in both the financial sector and the US Navy will be a great addition to our existing commercial real estate team,” said David Morimoto, vice chair and chief operating officer of Central Pacific Bank.

Magana is an accomplished leader with 14 years of experience in banking and financial services. He also has 20 years of combined active and reserve service in the US Navy, retiring with the rank of commander.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in foreign service from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, where he graduated with honors, and a master’s degree from the University of Hawaiʻi’s Shidler College of Business. Magana is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Magana is actively involved in the community, serving as board treasurer for the Arcadia Family of Companies and secretary of the Military Affairs Council of the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaiʻi.