500 foot lava fountains in episode 33 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea

[V2cam] Kīlauea volcano, Hawaii (east Halemaʻumaʻu crater). PC: USGS

Episode 33 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption began at 3:11 a.m. HST on Friday, Sept. 19 and is currently fountaining within the summit caldera. Current fountain height is greater than 500 feet and the convective plume is about 10,000 feet AGL, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The HVO reports that past episodes have produced incandescent lava fountains over 1000 feet high that can produce eruptive plumes up to 20,000 feet above ground level.

Wind at Sand Hill, just south of Halemaʻumaʻu are blowing from the northeast direction, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed southwest across the Kaʻū desert within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, according to the HVO.

All eruptive activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park; commercial airports in Hawaii County (KOA and ITO) will not be affected by this activity.

Three Kīlauea summit livestream videos that show eruptive lava fountains are available here: V1cam, V2cam, V3cam

KPcam and MKcam provide views of the plume height for aviation purposes

Episode 33 was preceded by sporadic spattering related to gas pistoning starting on Sept. 16 and continuing into Sept. 19. Small lava flows began overflowing the vent early on Sept. 17, with overflows becoming larger on the night of Sept. 17-18.

Most episodes of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since Dec. 23, 2024, have continued for around a day or less and have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting generally at least several days, according to the HVO.

Timeline of eruptive episodes since Dec. 23, 2024: https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/science/eruption-information

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.