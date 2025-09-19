Lānaʻi structure fire results in $55,000 in damage
A fire on Lānaʻi caused an estimated $55,000 in damage to a structure on Caldwell Avenue in Lānaʻi City early Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at 2:23 a.m., and was extinguished by 5:25 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find an 1100 square foot detached garage well involved with fire.
Firefighters extended hose lines to extinguish the fire and protect neighboring properties.
No one was injured or displaced by the incident.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 8, Tanker 8 and a fire investigator.