Maui News

Lānaʻi structure fire results in $55,000 in damage

September 19, 2025, 7:20 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Lānaʻi fire. PC: Maui Fire Department.

A fire on Lānaʻi caused an estimated $55,000 in damage to a structure on Caldwell Avenue in Lānaʻi City early Thursday morning.  

The fire was reported at 2:23 a.m., and was extinguished by 5:25 a.m. 

Firefighters arrived to find an 1100 square foot detached garage well involved with fire.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Firefighters extended hose lines to extinguish the fire and protect neighboring properties.  

No one was injured or displaced by the incident.  

The cause of the fire is undetermined.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 8, Tanker 8 and a fire investigator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments