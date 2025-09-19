Maui Nonprofit Directors Association announces meeting, leadership awards event
The Maui Nonprofit Directors Association will host its annual meeting and leadership awards event on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at the Maui Beach Hotel in Kahului. This event brings together local nonprofit leaders, community members, and supporters to celebrate the impactful work of Maui’s nonprofit sector.
The evening will begin with networking at 4:30 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony and
dinner at 5 p.m. Guests will enjoy a no-host bar and an opportunity to connect with fellow community leaders.
A highlight of the event will be the installation of the new Board Members for 2026, along with the presentation of prestigious awards to recognize outstanding contributions to Maui’s nonprofit sector. Awards will be presented in three categories:
- Humanitarian of the Year
- Business of the Year
- Executive Leader of the Year
The awards recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional
leadership and dedication to making Maui a better place for all.
Event Details:
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025
- Time: Networking at 4:40 p.m., event and dinner at 5 p.m.
- Location: Maui Beach Hotel, 170 West Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI 96732
- Tickets: Available for purchase at www.mauinonprofit.org
- Ticket Sales Close: Oct. 1, 2025
- For More Information: Email info@mauinonprofit@gmail.com
This event offers a unique opportunity to honor the hardworking individuals and organizations that have helped shape Maui’s nonprofit community, while fostering meaningful connections among nonprofit professionals and stakeholders.