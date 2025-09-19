Maui Nonprofit Directors Association announces meeting, leadership awards event

File PC: Abigail Perrin with the Nuestro Futuro Foundation, accepts the Maui Nonprofit Directors Association Community Business Award at the 2023 MNDA Leadership Awards event.

The Maui Nonprofit Directors Association will host its annual meeting and leadership awards event on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at the Maui Beach Hotel in Kahului. This event brings together local nonprofit leaders, community members, and supporters to celebrate the impactful work of Maui’s nonprofit sector.

The evening will begin with networking at 4:30 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony and

dinner at 5 p.m. Guests will enjoy a no-host bar and an opportunity to connect with fellow community leaders.

A highlight of the event will be the installation of the new Board Members for 2026, along with the presentation of prestigious awards to recognize outstanding contributions to Maui’s nonprofit sector. Awards will be presented in three categories:

Humanitarian of the Year Business of the Year Executive Leader of the Year

The awards recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional

leadership and dedication to making Maui a better place for all.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025

Time: Networking at 4:40 p.m., event and dinner at 5 p.m.

Location: Maui Beach Hotel, 170 West Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI 96732

Tickets: Available for purchase at www.mauinonprofit.org

Ticket Sales Close: Oct. 1, 2025

For More Information: Email info@mauinonprofit@gmail.com

This event offers a unique opportunity to honor the hardworking individuals and organizations that have helped shape Maui’s nonprofit community, while fostering meaningful connections among nonprofit professionals and stakeholders.