Reminder: Mayor Bissen hosting community budget meetings next week in Pāiʻa-Haʻikū, West Maui, South Maui
Next week, Mayor Richard Bissen and his administration will host community budget meetings in Pāiʻa-Haʻikū, West Maui and South Maui for residents to share their priorities and provide input on the budget for Fiscal Year 2027, which begins July 1, 2026.
The community budget meetings next week are:
Pāʻia – Haʻikū
Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Pāʻia Community Center
West Maui
Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall
South Maui
Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Kīhei Community Center
Written and verbal comments will be accepted at the meetings.
Budget requests also can be submitted by using a Budget Request Form, which is available on the County of Maui website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/budget.
Residents unable to attend the meetings in person can view the meetings on the County of Maui Facebook page. No account is required.
The schedule and locations of the community budget meetings are as follows:
Other upcoming budget meetings are:
East Maui – Hāna
Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Helene Hall Community Center, Hāna
Central Maui
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Velma McWayne Santos Community Center
Upcountry
Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani
Molokaʻi
Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.
Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, Kaunakakai
A budget meeting on Lānaʻi was held Sept. 16.