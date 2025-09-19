Reminder: Mayor Bissen hosting community budget meetings next week in Pāiʻa-Haʻikū, West Maui, South Maui

Alongside Maui County Council leaders Chair Alice Lee (left) and Council Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura, Mayor Richard Bissen on Tuesday morning signed into law an approximately $1.56 billion Fiscal Year 2026 budget. (PC: County of Maui)

Next week, Mayor Richard Bissen and his administration will host community budget meetings in Pāiʻa-Haʻikū, West Maui and South Maui for residents to share their priorities and provide input on the budget for Fiscal Year 2027, which begins July 1, 2026.

The community budget meetings next week are:

Pāʻia – Haʻikū

Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Pāʻia Community Center

West Maui

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall

South Maui

Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Kīhei Community Center

Written and verbal comments will be accepted at the meetings.

Budget requests also can be submitted by using a Budget Request Form, which is available on the County of Maui website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/budget.

Residents unable to attend the meetings in person can view the meetings on the County of Maui Facebook page. No account is required.

The schedule and locations of the community budget meetings are as follows:

Other upcoming budget meetings are:

East Maui – Hāna

Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Helene Hall Community Center, Hāna

Central Maui

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Velma McWayne Santos Community Center

Upcountry

Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani

Molokaʻi

Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, Kaunakakai

A budget meeting on Lānaʻi was held Sept. 16.