Kiana Smith joins Hawai‘i Farm Project as director of sales and marketing

Kiana Smith, new director of sales and marketing for the Hawai‘i Farm Project. Courtesy photo

Hawai‘i Farm Project has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Kiana Smith as its director of sales and marketing.

In her new role, the Upcountry resident will manage the comprehensive sales and marketing efforts for the Hawai‘i Farm Project and its locally rooted brands, including Maui Gold Pineapple, Maui Pineapple Tour, Maui Pineapple Store, Maui Chocolate Tour, Lahaina Honey Company and Maui Farm Events.

“I am honored to join the team at Hawai‘i Farm Project and contribute to an organization that celebrates and supports our local community,” Smith said. “As someone who was born and raised on Maui, I am passionate about strengthening our island’s agricultural future and sharing the stories of the incredible farmers and producers behind our brands.”

Born and raised in Wailuku and Upcountry Maui, Smith most recently served as marketing and branding coordinator at Hotel Wailea. In this role, she established and implemented brand standards across the hotel and its restaurants, directed property-wide marketing campaigns, and managed the hotel’s social media and digital strategy. Prior to that, she was an account manager at i9media, overseeing a diverse client portfolio across a variety of industries, where she led social media, digital marketing and content production initiatives.”

Smith graduated from Seabury Hall in Makawao and received her Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and Master of Business Administration degree from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, visit HawaiiFarmProject.com.