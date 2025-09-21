Maui Weather Forecast for September 21, 2025





Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

West Side

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 76. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78. North winds up to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 83 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 45 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 74 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 75. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs 74 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy trades and an upper level low will continue to keep some showers around through the morning hours. Trades will taper slightly as incoming showers continue to impact windward slopes Monday and Tuesday. Drier conditions expected through the rest of the week.

Discussion

Satellite and radar imagery show scattered showers continuing to move across the islands and surrounding waters. Low clouds are riding in on the trades impacting mostly windward locations. An upper low moving over the islands will create slightly unstable conditions to enhance the showers through the rest of this morning. Conditions will slowly improve with showers focusing along windward and mauka slopes through Monday.

Conditions will slowly improve with scattered showers focusing along windward and mauka slopes through Tuesday. Drier conditions expected Wednesday with isolated showers once again impacting windward and mauka areas. Trades will taper off due to disturbances moving across the northeast Pacific. Long range guidance shows a low developing northeast of the state by the end of the week, but confidence is too low to determine what, if any impacts there will be to the islands.

Aviation

Moderate to breezy trades will persist for the next several days. Low cigs and SHRA are possible along windward and mauka areas. MVFR conds likely in SHRA otherwise VFR should prevail.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc along windward portions of Kauai to Maui as well as windward Big Island.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for mod low level turb lee of island terrain.

Marine

A high pressure ridge north of Hawaii will maintain moderate to locally strong trade winds through this afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for the typically windy waters around the Big Island and Maui. Trades will gradually ease starting tonight as the ridge weakens, and the SCA will be dropped by Monday. Trades should remain in the moderate to locally fresh range Tuesday and Wednesday. A developing low pressure northeast of the islands on Thursday and Friday will likely weaken local winds and may cause light variable winds near the islands.

A pair of south-southwest swells are due this week. Expect south shore surf to peak around seasonal average this morning, then decline through the afternoon and into Monday. A smaller south- southwest swell may build on Tuesday and peak on Wednesday.

Small surf will prevail along north facing shores through Wednesday, mainly from northwest swell. A sharp trough northeast of Hawaii will likely generate a short period north-northeast swell that will reach the islands on Thursday. This swell could produce moderate size surf by Friday.

East facing shores will experience near seasonal average surf through Sunday due to short period trade wind swell. Surf along east facing shores will gradually decline Monday through Wednesday, followed by a potential increase on Thursday from the above mentioned source out of the north-northeast.

Fire weather

Breezy trades and an upper level low will continue scattered showers across the island chain. Trades are expected to begin to taper off through the rest of the week. Any showers that remain will be focused of windward and mauka locations. Inversion heights are expected to be around 7000 to 8000ft.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

