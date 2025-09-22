Free TEAS Prep Course for Maui pre-nursing students

Pre-nursing. File PC: UHMC

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is seeking Maui pre-nursing students for the Fall 2025 Kealahoʻimai TEAS (Test of Essential Academic Skills) Prep Course.

This free, hybrid course will run for 10 weeks from Sept. 29 to Dec. 6, and is sponsored by Hui No Ke Ola Pono.

It offers review of four knowledge areas tested on the TEAS, including reading, math, science and English/language usage. After passing the course, students will be required to take the TEAS by Jan. 30, 2026, and their exam will be paid for.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kealahoʻimai intends to offer more TEAS Prep Courses during Spring 2026 and Summer 2026.

Students can apply ONLINE.

To express their interest, students can submit their name, email address and phone number to kealahoi@hawaii.edu. They will be placed on a list and receive announcements when applications for these future cohorts open.